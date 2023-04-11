As revealed by The Press on Tuesday, April 11, Devil's Elbow Antiques has closed its shop on the corner of Little Stonegate and Back Swinegate, York.

The business, which had been at the city centre site for two years, is relocating to new premises at Unit 16, Bull Commercial Centre, Stockton Lane.

Now Evie Southgate, of Devil's Elbow Antiques, has revealed the real reasons behind the move.

She blamed anti-sociable behaviour on a weekend - including people vomiting and urinating in the street - and crippling costs, rates and rent.

She said: "Fridays and Saturdays were often unbearable, especially with the popularity of 'bottomless brunches'.

The empty former home of Devil's Elbow Antiques in York city centre (Image: Staff)

"This regularly led to people projectile vomiting in the street in the middle of the day.

"Drunk groups would use our open doorway as a smoking area, blowing their smoke into the shop and discarding their cigarette ends onto our doormat.

"We even once had an intoxicated female sat in her own urine right on our doorstep. Which is really not what you want at 2pm with a shop full of regular customers and horrified tourists!"

Evie said she was excited to be moving the business to "new larger much more peaceful premises".

She added: "We’ll be offering set 'open weekends' and readily available viewing appointments. We’re looking forward to our first open day this Saturday (April 15)."

On social media, Devil's Elbow says it is going to have a soft opening at its new premises in Stockton Lane on Saturday, April 15.

The Instagram post adds: "The new premises is still a work in progress, but we're eager to just get open and share it with you all.

"So please pop down for a nosey and some light refreshments.

"There will be antiques, homeware, and art to peruse downstairs and thousands of books to browse upstairs."

The city centre site shutting its doors is the latest in a string of shop closures to hit York's high street in recent weeks and months.

Earlier this month The Press reported how Nisbets was closing its shop in Micklegate.

Stationery retailer Paperchase also closed its doors in Coney Street for the final time after falling into administration.

And last month the iconic Banks Music Room, in Lendal, in York city centre - thought to be one of the oldest shops in Britain - closed its doors for the final time.

The Vintage Store, in Parliament Street, York, closed suddenly in January, having opened just five months earlier in the former New Look unit.

And later the same month, vintage-inspired shop Bowler and Betty closed its premises in Fossgate and said it was moving to an online only operation.