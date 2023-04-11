Lewis Connors, 25, also has a £585 court bill.

York Magistrates Court heard he refused to leave a train when told to do so at Peterborough Railway Station.

His actions disrupted the operation of the railway, the court was told.

Connors, of Steeton near Tadcaster, was prosecuted under the Malicious Damage Act 1861.

He was convicted at Cambridgeshire Magistrates Court of causing an obstruction to an engine or carriage using the railway by the unlawful act of failure to leave a train when requested by staff and officers at Peterborough Railway Station on November 25, 2021.

The maximum sentence for his offence is two years’ imprisonment.

The case was transferred to York Magistrates Court where he was ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 prosecution costs. He was not given any other punishment.