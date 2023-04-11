The 10th such festival returns on Saturday May 20 in Stillingfleet Village Hall, from 12-noon till the barrels run dry.

Advance tickets on sale, or pay on the door – at £6, includes souvenir glass and first drink (half pint or glass of wine or soft drink).

The event is to raise funds towards the upkeep and maintenance of the 96-year-old village hall.

A spokesman said: “Our small-but-perfectly-formed festivals are very popular, attracting people from far and wide to enjoy the unique atmosphere of a Yorkshire village community event. There will be a fine selection of excellent Yorkshire real ales to try, plus real ciders, as well as wine, prosecco and soft drinks, complemented by delicious, freshly prepared festival food.

“We’ll also have a great line-up of live music acts during the afternoon and early evening – something for all tastes – plus novelty competitions to keep everyone amused.”

Stillingfleet is 7 miles south of York and is on the Arriva 42 bus service between York Piccadilly and Selby town centre. It is also a mile from the Selby – York cycle path.

For tickets, visit: www.facebook.com/stillbeer/ or email: StillingfleetVillageInstitute@gmail.com