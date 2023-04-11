North Yorkshire Police has reported that the collision happened in Alne on Good Friday, April 7, shortly before 4.20pm and involved a Subaru Impreza and a Ford Fiesta.

A woman passenger in the Ford Fiesta sustained multiple serious life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a serious, but stable, condition.

The driver of the car sustained a broken wrist.

A child passenger in the Subaru Impreza sustained a head injury but has now been released from hospital.

The driver of the Sabaru Impreza, a woman, 31, was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The incident occurred at the junction of Alne Road, with Youlton Lane, also known as Plague Cross roads.

The stretch of road was closed for six hours so officers could investigate the scene and allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Officers appealing for witnesses of the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please email peter.keenen@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Peter Keenen.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference NYP-07042023-0346.