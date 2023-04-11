Specialist officers remain at the property in Oxford Street, Bridlington.

Humberside Police arrested a 61-year-old man this morning (April 11) as part of the operation, who is assisting police with enquiries.

Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, and Explosives Ordinance Disposal specialists are attending to make an assessment of the situation.

Also on the scene is Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Residents are advised to leave their homes temporarily while we ensure the property, and its contents, are safe.

“A temporary shelter based at Bridlington Spa has been set up to provide basic accommodation for those affected.

"Residents are reminded to take essential medication with them in case the cordon has to be in place for a number of hours.”