The Minster will also be joining the Coronation’s national charity campaign The Big Help Out – and will be hoping to encourage people to become volunteers.

The Dean of York the Very Revd Dominic Barrington said there would be services and prayers throughout the four days of the extended Coronation weekend.

The highlights will be attempts to ring a 'quarter peal' of the Minster bells on Sunday May 7 (the day after the Coronation) followed by a 'full peal' of 5,000 changes (lasting four hours) on May 8, both in honour of the new King.

Dean Barrington said: “The Coronation of our new Monarch is a momentous and significant event in the life of the nation and the Commonwealth.

"I am sure that we will all celebrate the magnificent, dazzling and colourful pageantry of this immensely historic occasion.

“However, at the heart of the ceremony will be a man of deep religious faith, dedicating his life to duty and service. "I think many people will be deeply moved by the religious ritual and symbolism of a unique service.

“At York Minster there will be services and prayers for the King and for the Royal Family throughout the weekend.

"Our celebrations will include bell ringing, an invitation for people to visit the cathedral with family and friends and to picnic in the Minster’s gardens.”

Events at the Minster over the four days of the Coronation weekend will include: Friday May 5: Choral Evensong for the Eve of the Coronation, 5.30pm

Saturday May 6 (Coronation Day): York Minster open as normal. Services will include prayers for the new King.

The exhibition 'Majesty: Monarchy & York Minster' will be specially updated for the Coronation. The exhibition traces the influence of the monarchy throughout York Minster’s history through items in the Minster’s collections. Highlights include:

a Bible and matching Prayer Book purchased by York Minster with a grant from King Charles I

a Minster Police truncheon with royal arms

Maundy Money distributed by Queen Elizabeth II during her last visit to York in 2012

the Great Seal of Queen Anne used to authenticate important documents.

Sunday May 7: All services will include prayers for the new King.

2.30pm: ‘Ring for the King’ Quarter Peal Attempt - plus an invitation to bring a picnic to Dean’s Park and listen while the Minster’s Bell Ringers attempt a celebratory quarter peal of 1250 changes, to last one hour.

4pm: special Commemorative Service for the Coronation of King Charles III at which the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will preach.

Monday May 8: ‘Ring for the King’ – Full Peal Attempt. The cathedral’s bell ringing team will ascend the bell tower once again to make a spectacular full peal attempt of more than 5,000 changes - lasting four hours - in honour of the new Monarch.

The Big Help Out – Volunteer at York Minster: Thousands of organisations across the country will be getting together for The Big Help Out, the national charity campaign encouraging people everywhere to have a go at volunteering. York Minster relies on the support of over 400 volunteers. More information from thebighelpout.org.uk