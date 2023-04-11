The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain all evening which won't clear up till midnight, according to the Met Office.

Thankfully, the weather is supposed to clear up in time for the weekend.

Today's weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Tonight: There will be rain and strong winds, with the rain clearing up around midnight. Scattered heavy showers will follow. Clearer spells will give a chilly night. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Wednesday: It will remain unsettled wiith strong winds continuing. Frequent rain and heavy showers throughout the day with possible hail and thunder. It will feel cooler than previous days. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Strong winds, showers and rain continue through much of the rest of the week, although winds do ease on Friday. A fine day on Saturday, dry with sunny spells.

Long Range Forecast: It is predicted to be cloudy on Sunday with some rain and drizzle likely and light to moderate winds. Into the start of the week, there will be more settled conditions with fine and dry weather, perhaps with the odd shower. Temperatures generally above average and very warm in the sunshine at times.