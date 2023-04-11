David Skaith owns the Winston’s of York independent clothing store, a director of York High Street Forum, plus a vocal campaigner on business issues, particularly their impact on small business.

David says he has been a Labour Party member for most of his adult life, believing it also has the best policies too for the wider population. He has become increasingly involved in the party over the past decade, taking part in its campaigning in the past few years.

The retailer told the Press: “I have wanted to stand for the council for some time. Being involved in the High Street Forum and Indie York [business groups] I have seen that to get things done, you need to be more at the top of the council.”

“My experience as chair of the High Street Forum and being the owner of a small business will lend itself well to the running of the council.”

David, who is standing the Wheldrake Ward, says he has much experience with working with York’s Labour councillors.

The city, he says, has many long-standing councillors, creating a need for fresh faces, and this is helped by their being “a lot of very good, enthusiastic people who want to make a difference.”

The current ruling coalition of Liberal Democrats and Greens, David says, are lacking a co-ordinated approach.

“We are not getting the short-term basics right, such as fixing potholes and bus routes,” he said.

“We also lose out on the big picture things like the national headquarters for Great British Rail (which went to Derby). There is no joined-up big picture thinking.

“The city also looks unkempt. It’s become a big stagnant. We are not getting anywhere. We need a new injection of fresh ideas. That’s what the Labour Party will deliver.”

The former manager of the North Face and Timberland stores in York has lived in Wheldrake with his family for four years, after seven years of living in the city centre.

The Wheldrake ward is currently held by Liberal Democrat Christian Vassie, who is standing again.

During the last local elections in 2019, Labour came bottom out of five candidates.

David accepts the task of winning in the scenic, rural village is “very difficult” based on its traditional voting, but not impossible.

The graduate of York St John University adds the demographics of York is changing, which should help Labour take control in May, and maybe even help him get elected.

David added: “You have to give it a go. I think it’s winnable.”

The council elections are on Thursday May 4.