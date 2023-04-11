Countryside Partnerships, one of the UK’s leading mixed tenure developers, has secured a £25 million contract from housing association Karbon Homes to deliver the homes in Cayton.

The new development, situated just off Ogodsby Lane, will provide 126 homes.

All of the homes will be managed by 54North Homes - a subsidiary of the Karbon Group.

42 will be made available for shared ownership, with the remaining 84 available for affordable rent.

On the site will be detached, semi-detached, and terraced properties – along with bungalows.

The homes will range from two, three and four-bedrooms.

As well as homes, the new development will include a large open space which will border the site.

This will be a green space with a network of footpaths and a children’s play area.

Andrew Poyner, managing director of Countryside Partnerships Yorkshire, said: “We are always looking to deliver quality new homes in partnership with housing providers like Karbon Homes.

"This 100 per cent affordable housing scheme is located in an area where demand for affordable housing is substantial and it will make a real difference to the local community.”

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Countryside Partnerships to bring this exciting development to fruition.

"We have worked with Countryside on other affordable housing schemes in Yorkshire over the last year and have a great working relationship with the team.

“The development offers a mix of homes which will support residents at varying stages of life.

"As well as homes for affordable rent, the development will also support the next generation of homeowners to achieve their first step on the property ladder.”

The development’s delivery is supported by funding from Homes England, through Karbon’s strategic partnership with the government’s housing delivery agency.

The strategic partnership has provided the housing association with £131.5 millon in funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years.

Work on site commenced this month (April).