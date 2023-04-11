A MAN has been identified from a police appeal issued after an attack in a North Yorkshire resort.
As reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to identify a suspect after a man was attacked between 7.30am and 7.40am on Monday (March 27) at the beach huts on Whitby beach.
Now, a force spokesperson has confirmed that the suspect has been identified.
“Following an appeal for information regarding an assault which took place on Whitby beach on Monday, March 27, a man has been identified,” they said.
“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”
