As reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to identify a suspect after a man was attacked between 7.30am and 7.40am on Monday (March 27) at the beach huts on Whitby beach.

Now, a force spokesperson has confirmed that the suspect has been identified.

“Following an appeal for information regarding an assault which took place on Whitby beach on Monday, March 27, a man has been identified,” they said.

“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”