Devil's Elbow Antiques, a popular and quirky antiques dealer, has closed its shop on the corner of Little Stonegate and Back Swinegate, York.

A sign in the window says the business is relocating to new premises at Unit 16, Bull Commercial Centre, Stockton Lane.

It adds: "We will be up and running soon, so please follow us on Instagram to keep up to date.

"We would like to thank all our customers and hope to see you at our new location soon."

Devil's Elbow sells antiques, art, textiles, decorative interiors, vintage homeware and books.

On social media, the business says it is going to have a soft opening at its new premises in Stockton Lane on Saturday, April 15.

The Instagram post adds: "The new premises is still a work in progress, but we're eager to just get open and share it with you all.

"So please pop down for a nosey and some light refreshments.

"There will be antiques, homeware, and art to peruse downstairs and thousands of books to browse upstairs."

The Press has contacted Devil's Elbow Antiques to ask if the business wishes to comment further.

The closure of the Little Stonegate store is another blow for York city centre's retail offer.

Earlier this month The Press reported how Nisbets was closing its shop in Micklegate.

The chain is a supplier of catering equipment in the UK, supplying professional kitchen equipment to restaurants, hotels and bars.

Stationery retailer Paperchase closed its doors in Coney Street for the final time after falling into administration earlier this month.

And last month the iconic Banks Music Room, in Lendal, in York city centre - thought to be one of the oldest shops in Britain - closed its doors for the final time.

The music shop stocked musical instruments, sheet music, and vinyl records.

Last month The Press reported that Evans cycles was closing its York flagship store - but will be moving into a new address in York.

The shop, which is still open, is holding a closing-down sale at its base at Monks Cross.

It will reopen at a new address in the city centre.

The Vintage Store, in Parliament Street, York, closed suddenly in January, having opened just five months earlier in the former New Look unit. It was the city's biggest vintage clothing outlet.

And later the same month, vintage-inspired shop Bowler and Betty closed its premises in Fossgate and said it was moving to an online only operation.

Popular fashion discount chain TK Maxx closed its store in Coney Street in September last year, directing customers to its outlet at Monks Cross shopping park.