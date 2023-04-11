The Refectory was officially opened by King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, last week.

The Royal couple delighted crowds in York on Maundy Thursday, where they also presented Maundy Money to worthy recipients at York Minster.

Fresh pictures of opening of Andrew Pern restaurant, The Refectory

The Refectory was previously the Minster School, but has now been converted by GEM Construction to create a refectory-style restaurant with extensive public realm.

The Grade II-listed venue at Minster Yard is a joint venture between GEM and The Star Group of Restaurants, which is headed by the well-known Andrew Pern, owner of the Starr Inn at Harome.

The award-winning Pickering-based Rachel McLane Ltd designed the interior of the building, aiming to reflect its heritage.

The front entrance has a takeaway kiosk offering takeaway drinks, cakes and snacks during the day, which can be closed off at night for restaurant dining.

The old stone floor of the front entrance has been lowered and relaid to make it level access throughout.

The main ground floor of the restaurant, where school pupils and staff ate their meals and hosted school concerts, now has an open bar and waiting tables with more than 60 covers.

The upper floor, which was the school's old science labs, IT suite and geography room, now accommodates accessible WCs with lift and a more open plan, lounge-type hub and meeting area.

There is mixed seating and tables, but also spaces for private dining and smaller functions, such as weddings and graduation celebrations.

Materials used aim to be sympathetic and in tune with the Minster including medium-to-dark oak, and antique brushed brass. Furniture marries a relaxed but functional style.

The building's period windows have been given a new focus including a new raised dining area on one side of the ground floor where the windows were hidden within the previous boys W/Cs.

Rachel McLane said: "Taking out the old toilets and raising the floor has allowed diners to sit and look out to the Minster.The views are incredible."

A new lightweight custom designed bar on the other side of the ground floor has also created a distinctive, stylish view through another set of period windows out to the Minster.

Top chef Andrew Pern reveals menu for York Minster Refectory

The new accessible-to-all brasserie-style restaurant is now open for bookings for daytime and evening dining, plus smaller function, lounge and private dining options and a daytime takeaway element.

York Minster Refectory promises a settled fixed menu, with many daily seasonal specials reflecting the time of the year.

Spring seasonal dishes will feature asparagus, rhubarb, wild sea trout, wild salmon and shellfish; summer dishes include fresh Bridlington and Whitby North Sea dressed crab and lobster, monkfish, berries, and, from August 12th, game, including patridge, grouse, pheasant and venison.

Many suppliers are in the Vale of York, with shellfish and seafood coming from Hodgson Fish of Hartlepool.