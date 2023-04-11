The new York Minster Refectory restaurant was formally opened by the Royal Couple as part of their visit to York for the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster.

Their Majesties toured the new York Minster Refectory restaurant and its grounds with The King unveiling a plaque celebrating the visit and the opening of the new restaurant.

Mike Green, a lead partner in the new York Minster Refectory restaurant, said: "It was an absolutely unbelievable honour to have The King and The Queen Consort here to open the York Minster Refectory.

'It was incredible' - Andrew Pern on meeting King Charles at Refectory

"You hope sometimes in your life that certain things happen - and this is one of them; what an honour.

"When we realised Their Majesties were visiting, we just knew that we had to pull out all the stops to make it happen and to ensure that we had the restaurant and our grounds ready."

Fellow partner and restaurateur, Andrew Pern, said: "Mike and I are passionate supporters of The Royal Family and having the York Minster Refectory opened by The King and The Queen Consort undoubtedly goes down as one of the highlights of my career."

Their Majesties were entertained at the York Minster Refectory on Thursday, April 6th with a short reception and food prepared by the restaurant team of canapes specially created for the day.

Top chef Andrew Pern reveals menu for York Minster Refectory

They included Yorkshire venison carpaccio with garden beetroot, Spenwood shavings and rocket pesto; Whitby lobster rolls, Bloody Mary ketchup, Exmoor caviar, dill and cucumber; and Yorkshire pudding, spiced syrup with Tomlinson's forced rhubarb.

The new accessible-to-all brasserie-style restaurant is now open for bookings for daytime and evening dining along with a mixture of smaller function, lounge and private dining options and a daytime takeaway element.

King Charles III York visit 2023: York Minster and Refectory

https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/23438002.king-charles-iii-york-visit-2023-york-minster-refectory/

Executive chef Joshua Brimmell and Andrew Pern oversee York Minster Refectory's menus, food sourcing and hospitality functions.