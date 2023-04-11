York Rescue Boat has finally received the new van, which they ordered back in June 2021, but Covid delayed its manufacture.

Then in January this year, it finally made its way from the factory in Germany to the UK.

Mark Rochester, the fleet manager of the charity, said: "This vehicle has been fitted out to give the crew more space for essential equipment and seating on cold winter nights, to carry out not only our weekend duties with the lifeboat on the river in York but for longer call outs as well.

"We also have space so we can use it for closer interactions with other services if we are on joint operations.

"We would like to thank Leanne from Cicley Commercials in Darwen for sorting out the process of getting it here, Cartwrights, in North Lincolnshire, for helping convert the vehicle and Michael from Blue light graphics from Burgess Hill for fitting out the livery."