The train operator has been shortlisted for the ‘Top Employer of the Year’ award in the upcoming Women in Rail Awards 2023.

The Women in Rail Awards aim to showcase and reward individuals and companies who have made a signiﬁcant contribution to improving the gender balance, equality, diversity and inclusion within the UK rail industry.

Northern will find out if it has won the title at a special event on Thursday, May 18.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said the news follows on from the company celebrating Women's History Month and releasing a video calling for female drivers to join Northern.

The Women in Rail Awards is attended by a cross-section of the UK rail sector, including key stakeholders and decision-makers, infrastructure providers, operators, manufacturers, rolling stock companies, technical consultancy companies and suppliers.

In January, Northern was also shortlisted by Northern Power Women, a leading equality campaign group, for the ‘Large Organisation of the Year’ title at its 2023 awards. It was the second year running that Northern was nominated for the award.