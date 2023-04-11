EMERGENCY crews have been called to a police incident close to a railway line in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Tadcaster Road in York at about 9.34pm last night (April 10).

A service spokesman said: "Our Acomb crew assisted North Yorkshire Police with an incident close to the railway line.

"Crews gained access using a triple extension ladder for Police officers and left the incident in the hands of a Network Rail Officer."