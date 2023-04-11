A LORRY has overturned in a crash on a major road in East Yorkshire.

All traffic is being temporarily held due to a crash on the M62 westbound in East Yorkshire from junction 38 the M18 turning to junction 34 the A19 for Selby and Doncaster due to and overturned lorry and recovery work.

All traffic has been held from about 6.35am.

There are also queues along routes through Rawcliffe, Goole and Little Heck as traffic diverts.

The road was closed at about 7.20am and a vehicle crossing the central reservation has also resulted in one lane being closed on the other side of the road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.