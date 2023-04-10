Researchers have come up with the formula after tracking and analysing stages of the male arousal cycle.

The mathematical model, inspired by the maths used to improve sports performance, can now use physical and psychological data to show the best conditions to have an orgasm.

Dr Konstantin Blyuss, from the University of Sussex, who is one of the authors on the research paper titled “Sex, ducks and rock n’ roll: mathematical model of sexual response”, said: “A key finding is that too much psychological arousal early in the process can inhibit the chance of reaching climax. Simply put, our findings can be summarised as ‘don’t overthink it’.

“In the past, researchers have tried to write a model to describe the physiological path to climax, but without success.

“Drawing on established data, as well as our own previously published work on modelling biological phenomena such as epidemiology and immunity, we have developed the first successful mathematical model of sexual performance.

Yuliya Kyrychko and Konstantin Blyuss (Image: University of Sussex)

“Our results cover the physiological and psychological aspects required to reach climax. They reinforce, and mathematically prove, existing studies into the psychology of sex.”

The study, which included data from 10,000 sexual acts by nearly 700 men and women, detailed the neurological changes felt during climax.

Findings focused on men rather than women as men have a simpler arousal cycle. The hope is that further study will help to better understand female satisfaction.

It is also hoped that the data could be used to help inform medical treatments for those with sexual dysfunction.

Dr Yuliya Kyrychko, who co-led the research, added: "Our findings shed light on a socially taboo subject, which we believe could have useful applications for the clinical treatment of sexual dysfunction, as well as for providing the general public with a tested formula for improving their sex life.

“With what we have learned from this study, we intend to mathematically model the female sexual response, which is physiologically – and mathematically – more complex than the male response.”