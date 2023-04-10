A popular annual flower festival is returning next weekend to welcome the new Spring season and promises to be the most spectacular yet.
The Tulip Festival at Burnby Hall Gardens in Pocklington attracts thousands of visitors each year.
This year, the festival is being held from Saturday, April 22 to Saturday, May 6, and will feature over 18,000 tulips.
Over 130 varieties displayed in tubs and in the main flower beds across the Gardens.
The display has been planned by Head Gardener, Jill Ward, and the gardening team who have spent months preparing for the event.
The festival is also known for its National Collection of over 100 varieties of Hardy Water Lily.
The Gardens are seven times consecutive winners of the Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Award.
The Gardens are open between 10 am and 5.30 pm daily (with last entry at 4.30 pm).
