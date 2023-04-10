The I am Reusable food bank in the Leeman Road area of the city, handed out hot cross buns on Good Friday to people attending the foodbank as well as to Carecent and homeless hostels.

And on Easter Sunday the had the Easter bunny attend the food bank handing out Easter eggs.

Read next:

The food bank is run by John McGall who, for the past 15 years has dedicated his time voluntarily to help improve the lives of the homeless, disabled and less fortunate people in York.

John said: "We've also donated 700 plus eggs to Carecent, Howehill hostel, James House, Chapelfields Hub, IDAS, the Big Issue North Sellers, Robinson Court Hostel, refugees, Ukrainian families, and many more.

"A very big thank you to all those who have donated go to the generous York residents, Morrison's Acomb, John Sisk, York Food Drive, Lidi and Naomi King for arranging the Easter Bunny."

The I am Reusable food bank was initially set up to help those in need through the pandemic, including NHS staff, but they have continued their good work.

Easter eggs donated by Morrisons York customers (Image: I am Reuseable)

I am Reuseable are usually open from 10am-5pm.

John has worked over the years to change the city’s attitudes on those who are homeless. He has been known to hand out hot drinks, snacks and warm clothes seven days a week to support those in need.

He won a Community Pride Award from The Press in 2020 when he was named Person of the Year.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, John continued to ask for support with food donations online while he was shielding from the virus due to past heart surgery.

He said he is keen to hear from any businesses and individuals who can support the work of I am Reusable by making donations or simply sending food that would otherwise go to landfill.

Contact them on Facebook.