An amazing trail of knitted bees has been created around the town centre ahead of the event on April 22, with an eco-fair in The Memorial Hall, Bee Amazing exhibition in Beck Isle Museum and Repair Cafe at The Black Swan.

Carrie Brackstone, Operations Manager for Pickering Town Community Interest Company (PTCIC), said: “The bee-trail has been a real community project which crafters have been working on for past eight weeks.

“Huge thanks go to the Nit and Natter group in the Library, the Pickering Branch of the WI, the Crafty Chatters and other wonderfully talented individuals from the town. Thanks also to The Lions who kindly donated funds for some materials. “

“It’s been amazing to see all the smiles on peoples’ faces about time. We wanted to run a project where the whole community could get involved. Even the children from the Youth Group and Lady Lumley’s School have contributed by learning the art of pom-pom making.

“It has also inspired Lisa Whitmore, one of the crafters to set up her own town yarn-bombing group

“Everyone is invited to count the bee and go into Pickering Book Tree to record their guess. Whoever gets the closest wins a giant chocolate bee made by Birdgate Chocolatiers and a bunch of flowers from Dales."

The Earth Day project is being run by PTCIC and Pickering Environment Group. The bee-trail runs until April 22. For more information go to Visit Pickering on Facebook.

For more information about the Pickering Yarnbombers and Creative Hub email pickeringyarnbombers@gmail.com or find Pickering Yarnbombers and Creative Hub on Facebook