UPDATED: The ropad has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A CRASH has closed a road through East Yorkshire.
The A614 at Nafferton near Driffield is currently closed both ways with slow traffic due to a crash between Nafferton and the Ruston Parva turn off.
The crash happened just before noon and the road has since closed.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
