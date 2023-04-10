Ryan Swain,who is currently training for the Guinness World Record skateboarding challenge in aid of Mind mental health charity, said he was dismayed to see how the skatepark was being treated.

Ryan said: "I’ve witnessed everything from underage drinking, extortion, feral behaviour, smashed glass, intimidation to riders and skaters, racist graffiti and just nothing but uncalled for anti-social behaviour.

"This glass is my concern as I wouldn’t want anyone, especially a younger person, to cut themselves. There’s CCTV - why is nothing been done about it?

"I’m struggling to understand why don’t people try and pick up and skateboard? I’ll happily guide and teach you. If that isn’t your thing a bike, scooter or even roller skates. Beats trashing a facility we’ve all fought so hard to keep and love. I’ve reported this and sent an email to the council.

"Just feeling a little deflated and, like, why I do bother trying when no one actually appreciates it?"

The skatepark, in Norton Road, was restored last year following a campaign spearheaded by Ryan.

The 33-year-old will be attempting to skate 300 miles within 24 hours at Elvington Airfield on May 5, 2023. The aim of the challenge is to raise awareness and funds for the mental health charity Mind.