Forecasters have predicted more storms will hit the area this week.

The weather is expected to cool down in Ryedale, according to the Met Office.

There will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain, with a chance of hailstones and thunder.

Torrential shower here just now with a couple of flashes of lightning and pea sized hail. First storm of the year here, let’s hope there’s plenty more to come. pic.twitter.com/vMMyRSb3fr — NorthYorksWeather (@northyorkswx) April 10, 2023

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and tonight (April 10): Today is predicted to see both sunny spells and showers. The showers predicted for this afternoon may merge into a longer spell of heavy rain with a risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

It is expected to clear up a bit during the evening with some sunny spells, but there will be more showers later on, before becoming mostly dry and clear during the early hours. It will be breezy and chilly. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tomorrow (April 11): It is predicted to be mostly dry with some sunny spells tomorrow, although a shower is possible. Cloud will thicken later in the day and then become wet and windy during the evening. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: On Wednesday there will be strong winds with heavy rain and showers, which may feel wintry on higher ground. The wind will ease on Thursday, with both sunshine and showers which may be heavy at times. Friday will likely be cloudy with some rain and showers. The temperature will feel cool.

Long range forecast: Over the weekend, unsettled weather is likely to occur, but will warm up a little through the weekend to above average temperatures by Sunday.

Further into April, the trend is towards less unsettled weather with increasing drier spells. Probably feeling quite pleasant in sunshine by day, but some chilly nights.