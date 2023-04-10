A bench has been damaged and daffodils picked and thrown around on the corner of Beverely Road and Hambleton Road in Norton.

In Malton a bench and planters have been vandalised at the corner of The Mount and Middlecave Road.

A spokesperson for Malton in Bloom said: "The hard work our volunteers and staff put into making the town look at its best and mindless vandals come along and destroy it.

"Did anyone see this happen on the corner of Beverley Road and Hambleton Road near Tesco?

"We would love to talk to the police about the mindless vandalism to our planters at the corner of The Mount and Middlecave Road, that took place early evening on Saturday. If anyone has any information please do private message us in confidence, thank you."

Anyone with more information should contact Malton in Bloom on Facebook.