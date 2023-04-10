Members of North Yorkshire Police, including the Chief Constable Lisa Winward, invited 50 members of York Mosque to have iftar with them on Thursday, April 6, at Fulford Social Hall.

Iftar is the meal that Muslims break their fast with during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims across the world fast from food and water from dawn till sunset for 30 days. It ends with the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival.

Read Next:

The force has been holding this event for the mosque for the last seven years to engage with the community and build a good relationship with each other. Some even choose to participate in the fast that day.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward began the event with a speech to say it is “lovely” to share Iftar and get to know each other.

Mabs Hussain, the Deputy Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, said: "The evening was an opportunity to catch up with old friends who hadn’t met for a while as well as build new friendships as well as enjoy a delicious iftar (meal to open the fast) in warm and friendly company.

"We are grateful for the long standing partnership between the Police and Muslim community who work tirelessly to bring peace and unity to our great city of York."

Faizal Mohamudbuccus, an associate member and police liaison of York Mosque, said: “The police have always had a good relationship with the mosque and long may it continue.

"They have always supported us, they have always been on hand to help when we’ve needed them.”