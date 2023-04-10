A DRAMATIC police chase through North Yorkshire will feature on a reality TV show tonight (April 10).
Tonight's Traffic Cops episode focuses on a driver who led police on a 90mph chase, driving straight at police vehicles and all with a dog in the back seat.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident happened near Scarborough, a driver failed to stop for us and drove at one of our officers. Eventually the car is stopped, and the driver was more concerned about the treatment of her friend’s petrified dog than any crime she’s committed.
"The woman was arrested after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine."
Also in tonight's episode, viewers can see what happens in the Dales, when police run special operation's to crackdown on motorists who flout the law. This includes illegal bikers who ride at excess speed and without tax and insurance.
For more tune iunto Traffic Cops on Channel 5 at 8pm.
