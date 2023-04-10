Elvington CE School head Andrew Buttery took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge this year which involved climbing all three peaks in under 12 hours.

After the ordeal he said: "Without a shadow of a doubt, the Yorkshire Three Peaks is the most underestimated walking challenge in Britain."

Read next:

He said: "At 26 miles - we had a number of enforced diversions due to the underfoot conditions- and with over 1,500m of ascent it was our toughest walking challenge to date – taking into account I had knee surgery in November."

Andrew on the trek (Image: Andrew Buttery)

"To put it another way, we walked a marathon distance and climbed higher than Ben Nevis in under 12 hours. It was an extremely tough and challenging day; both physically and mentally," said Andrew.

"We completed the walk in 11 hours and 51 minutes; we were pleased with this considering the underfoot conditions we encountered and four seasons worth of weather in one day.

"I would like to say thank you to all those who have generously sponsored us. Almost £600 has now been raised; the final total will be used to purchase reading resources for the children at Elvington CE Primary School."

Andrew came in under time (Image: Andrew Buttery)

Last year Mr Buttery took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge to help support Ukrainian refugees over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekendand managed to tackle the staggering task in less than the 48-hour target, completing the trek in 34 hours and four minutes, including a driving time of 12 and a half hours.

Last year Mr Buttery managed to double his fundraising target of £500 - hitting a total of £1,185, all of which he split equally equally between Elvington CE School’s PTA and the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Andrew Buttery, head teacher at Elvington CE School in York, took part in the National Three Peaks challenge last year (Image: Andrew Buttery)

Before doing that challenge he said: "Firstly, I was deeply moved by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and wanted to do something to support the more than 5 million people that have fled since the conflict began.

"Leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they now face an uncertain future - I felt morally compelled to support."

Click here to support Mr Buttery's current bid.

Andrew in his day job (Image: Elvington CE School)