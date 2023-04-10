UNESCO has recognised the City of York's rich cultural heritage, from the Roman, Viking, and Medieval sites, through to the social movements of the last two centuries.

York has now been placed on the Tentative List, which is the next step to becoming a World Heritage Site, after a panel of heritage experts assessed York's application.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central has welcomed the news.

She said: "This is such an important step for our city to not only celebrate all our cultural assets and past, but to build a visionary plan for our future.

"To reach the UNESCO criteria will be a significant challenge, but in getting this right, it will bring real opportunity and good quality jobs to York.

"I particularly want to thank Janet Hopton for her tireless work in taking York’s bid forward.

"I very much hope that the project will embrace the creativity and experience of people right across York, from children and young people, through to people who have lived in York through the decades to ensure that the UNSECO project is a truly community led project.

"There will be need for funding and support from businesses across the city too, so all must come on board to secure York’s true recognition."

The next phase will be to set out an offer to UNESCO to convert York from the Tentative list into becoming a World Heritage Site which will require contributions from people and organisations across York.

If approved, York would join Edinburgh and Bath on the UNESCO list.