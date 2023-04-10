The presenter had criticised a ban on audiences singing along to musical shows at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.

After reading off the script explaining what had happened, Alison had said: "I can’t believe it. I’d be devastated. I’m not even going to go to that show now."

The comments were criticised with many pointing out the audience singing was "disrespectful" to the performers, and it had caused disruption to the actual show.

Alison thank you for your apology but I would just like to say , you have no idea what it is really like for those performers in the shows where the songs are popular hits and certain members of the audience feel entitled to join in. Contd https://t.co/Ijz60cAtlo — Dame Arlene Phillips (@arlenephillips) April 9, 2023

Dame Arlene Phillips replied: “Alison thank you for your apology but I would just like to say, you have no idea what it is really like for those performers in the shows where the songs are popular hits and certain members of the audience feel entitled to join in.

“Performers are unsure what to do. They are not trained when audiences get out of control and arguing with each other. It’s so distressing. Let’s hope this behaviour stops and normality returns.”

In her full apology note, Alison Hammond said: “"After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday's show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the upmost respect for.

"I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday's show, and for that I'm truly sorry.

"I am a great supporter of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance, I was wrong in what I said and I've given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.

"On Thursday evening I attended a performance of the GBBO the musical which I absolutely adored and gave a standing ovation, theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.

"I want to use my platform for good as always and want to stand up with the performers, Front of house and theatre staff especially after seeing what happening at The Bodyguard in Manchester which has made me sick to my stomach.

"Once again I am truly sorry but trust me I will do better in the future."