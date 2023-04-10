HUNDREDS of children from 15 schools and colleges came together to sing their hearts out as part of York School Choral Festival 2023.
About 600 pupils from schools across the city and beyond performed in the annual event which is now in it’s eleventh year.
This year the music showcase was held at the Jack Lyons Concert Hall at the University of York.
This time around the schools involved were: Clifton Green Primary choir; Dringhouses School choir; Lord Deramore’s Senior choir; St Aelred's RC Primary School; St Lawrence's CE primary academy; Joseph Rowntree School show choir; Vale of York Academy choir; Clifton with Rawcliffe School; Hempland Sing and Sign Choir and Hempland School Choir; Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy choir; Tadcaster Grammar School; Archbishop Holgate's CE School Show Choir; Hob Moor School Choir; Poppleton Road School; Huntington Secondary Secret Choir.
Molly Newton, Arts and Culture lead at Archbishop Holgate's runs the event with fellow music teacher and community musician Buffy Breakwell.
Molly said: "It’s been a difficult few years for everyone because of Covid but it was great to be back singing last year.
"This year the children who took part have surpassed themselves again and the songs were exceptional from all schools involved.
"We all joined together at the end of each day to perform "Sing" by Gary Barlow and also had a fabulous inspirational performance from the BBC Young Chorister of the Year and former Choral festival participant - Naomi Simon.
"A huge thank you to York Music Hub for supporting the event and the University of York music department and in particular Catherine Duncan for facilitating the festival. Additionally we had invaluable assistance from six Year 12 students from Archbishop Holgate's CE School who helped to facilitate the event as part of their Gold Arts Award qualification."
