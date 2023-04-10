Police in Northallerton have issued CCTV images of two men in connection with a burglary from a business at Standard Way Industrial Estate.

It happened at RPS Contracts on Tennant Close between 10.35pm on Friday (April 7) and midnight the next day.

A police spokesman said: "While the men’s faces are disguised, we are hoping people will still be able to recognise one or both men from the security footage."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Jake.Grey@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jake Grey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230041554 when providing details.