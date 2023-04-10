North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a sexual assault in that happened in an alleyway in Hunmanby and they are appealing for residents to come forward who may have heard screaming between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday (April 5), when the attack is alleged to have happened.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anybody who lives near Fountayne Road, Rowedale Close, Violet Grove, Hungate Lane, Vicarage Close, Stonegate, Bowling Green Lane and Priest Close.

A police spokesman said: "To reassure residents, this incident is isolated in nature and there is no identified risk to the wider community.

"The victim is receiving specialist support and the suspect has been arrested. Following questioning, he was released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

"If you can help the investigation, please email rob.wilcockson@northyorkshire.police.ukor call 101, select option 2, and ask for Rob Wilcockson.

"Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Please quote reference number 12230060804 when providing details.