North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a two-vehicle crash in Hull Road - near Archbishop Holgate's CE School in Badger Hill.

They say it happened at 10.20pm on Saturday (April 8) and involved a black VW Polo and a red Skoda Citigo, both from the local area.

The driver of the Skoda suffered a suspected broken arm. She was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision.

"If you can help, please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Halstead."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230062734.