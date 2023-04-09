The TV presenter had discussed the issue on the ITV daytime programme This Morning, along with Dermot O'Leary and Vanessa Feltz.

It had revolved around the Palace Theatre in Manchester putting up signs asking audiences to refrain from singing during a performance of The Bodyguard.

After reading off the script explaining what had happened, Alison had said: "I can’t believe it. I’d be devastated. I’m not even going to go to that show now."

Should people be allowed to sing at theatres? 🎭 After one theatre in Manchester banned audiences from singing along, @VanessaOnAir has her say... pic.twitter.com/NiQCEw49N7 — This Morning (@thismorning) April 6, 2023

Dermot had been giggling whilst Alison had read from the script and Vanessa had added: "Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical that you know that you sing along to all the bits you know and when you don’t know the words you just make them up.

"Isn’t that what everybody does? And very, very loudly while eating an ice cream!"

These comments were criticised with many pointing out the audience singing was "disrespectful" to the performers and it had caused disruption to the actual show.

After that This Morning episode aired a performance of The Bodyguard was halted at the Palace Theatre on Friday night (April 7) due to rowdy audience members.

What did Alison Hammond say in response to this?





In a statement shared on her Twitter account, Alison wrote: "After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday's show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the upmost respect for.

"I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday's show, and for that I'm truly sorry.

Statement : 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lljs3ZjeQa — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) April 9, 2023

"I am a great supporter of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance, I was wrong in what I said and I've given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.

"On Thursday evening I attended a performance of the GBBO the musical which I absolutely adored and gave a standing ovation, theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.

"I want to use my platform for good as always and want to stand up with the performers, Front of house and theatre staff especially after seeing what happening at The Bodyguard in Manchester which has made me sick to my stomach.

"Once again I am truly sorry but trust me I will do better in the future."