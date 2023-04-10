It has been revealed today (April 10) that York has been recommended for inclusion on the new UK Tentative List of World Heritage Sites, focusing on its historic centre, listed buildings and conservation areas.

The new tentative list of sites is put forward by the UK Government for consideration to Unesco every two years.

The news was welcomed by the Council Leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, who said: “Many visitors and York residents would be surprised to hear York does not already have World Heritage Status.

"With world renowned heritage, distinct and diverse communities, natural beauty and leading innovation - York truly has it all. This high recognition by national heritage experts highlights our city’s outstanding beauty and historic importance nationally and globally.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in developing and supporting the bid over the last few years, particularly all the city partners on the York World Heritage Steering Group.

“York is already rightly recognised as a world-class retail, culture and heritage destination. York embraces and values this heritage and will manage it sensitively so that the city continues as a vibrant, innovative, living city."

The Unesco criteria for assessment includes a place which represents "a masterpiece of human creative genius", an "outstanding example of a traditional human settlement" and exhibits "an important interchange of human values over a span of time".

If approved at the next stages, York would join the likes of Edinburgh and Bath on the Unesco list, as well as Yorkshire landmarks Saltaire, Fountains Abbey and Haworth high street.

A panel of independent heritage experts assessed York’s application, with the below feedback highlighting the strength of York’s bid: