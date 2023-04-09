The signs are dotted along the Northumbrian border with Cumbria, Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle and North Tyneside with many seen carrying the spelling blunder.

They read: “Welcome to Northumberland. England’s Border Country (sic)”, adding an unnecessary letter R to the word ‘County’.

“It’s embarrassing,” one furious local said.

“These signs are meant to be welcoming people to Northumberland, but the council can’t even spell ‘county’ correctly.”

The signs are dotted along the Northumbrian border. (Image: DANIEL HORDON)

A source said the signs, complete with posts, could cost anywhere up to £175 to replace before fitting charges.

One of the signs, on the A19, was taken down last year but is yet to be replaced.