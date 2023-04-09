The Group Company organised the raffle event on March 31 at the Three Legged Mare to raise money for York Mind.

The company raised more than £600 for the charity through the event - with donations from staff, contacts and the local community. The donations made up four large baskets with were given out as prizes.

Staff at the firm organise volunteering events every few months - which they call 'TGC Stewardship Days'.

A spokesperson for The Group Company said: "Colleagues and their partners or families are invited to spend some time on the weekend doing good in the community and the company facilitates this by paying fees, providing refreshments."

In March 2022, the team participated in a beach clean - and throughout the summer they raised £1,000 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal through various events, culminating in an inflatable 5K.

In October, they ran a bake sale out of their front door and raised £107 in cash, as well as bags of food and toiletries for the Collective Sharehouse.