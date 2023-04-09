Fantasy Cheer and Dance from the city will be competing in Florida for the second time. Last year they performed a lyrical routine at the Summit Championships in Orlando at the end of April.

But, before they got to this competition they won a second bid for competing at the All Stars Championships also in Orlando this year.

They will be travelling to Orlando later this month (Image: UGC)

A spokesperson for the group said: "The girls have gone from strength to strength and have achieved first place at numerous UK competitions in the run up to competing in Orlando.

"It’s a fabulous experience for the group and they are all looking forward to their trip.

"We are all very proud of them and owe our gratitude to their coach, Natalie Lyon, who has choreographed their beautiful routine and got these girls competition ready."