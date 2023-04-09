Sam the Jack Russell, who was renowned in the city for visiting military graves with his owner Darran Walker, died on Friday March 24 aged 16.

Darran, who now lives in Barmby Moor, said: "Sam was my best friend. I promised my little pal the best life, he loved York and York loved him."

Following Sam's death, Darran was contacted by the RAF, who wished to organise a "fitting farewell" for their popular mascot.

It was arranged for his ashes to be carried on board a vintage RAF Jeep from Clifford's Tower, escorted by riders from the Royal British Legion and Hull Scooter Club on Saturday (April 8).

Sam in action supporting the RAF (Image: UGC)

Darran said: "People brought flowers and Breighton aerodrome sent a small aircraft to circle at 10am.

"At 10.30am, the cortege departed for Pocklington Aerodrome where Sam spent many days with the 102 Squadron veterans. Flowers were placed by the memorial here as the gliding club provided a flypast.

"Here the escort departed and Sam was taken to nearby St Catherine's Church, where mourners from the village came to pay their respects."

A 'fitting farewell' was organised for Sam in York (Image: UGC)

St Catherine's Church was the first place Darran and Sam ever placed flowers by the RAF graves 14 years ago - and the duo have returned to tend to graves of the 54 airmen at the site around 30 times every year.

Sam was adopted into the ranks of the RAF, whom he proudly paraded alongside for 10 year. He was a regular sight at all the parades in York dressed in his own RAF uniform and showing off the real medals he was presented - one which was given for bravely guarding the NAAFI at RAF Linton on Ouse during the biscuit famine.

Sam travelled the country on a Vespa scooter with his scootering friends and tended to the RAF graves for 14 years, taking them flowers each anniversary. He once gathered members of the police, ambulance and fire service to stand outside Minster care home and sing to wish Battle of Britain Hero Terry Clark DFM a happy 101st birthday.

Sam could often be seen tending to military graves in York (Image: UGC)

He also helped to build memorials with the RAF, two of them in York at Joseph Rowntree Theatre and St Barnabas church. He became a social media star with his history tales of York and was often seen playing his guitar making people smile for free.

"Sam had an amazing life, he was loved by thousands. We have received around 5,000 messages of condolence and bouquets have been delivered from as far as the Cayman Islands," Darran added.