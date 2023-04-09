Bupa Dental Care, located in a purpose-built home in Holgate Park Drive in Holgate, has announced it will close on June 30 this year.

Speaking on the website, a spokesperson for Bupa said: "Bupa Dental Care is planning to close, sell, or merge a number of dental practices across the UK.

"We’re sorry to say that Bupa Dental Care York is planning to close.

"As with many other dental providers, our business has been affected by the widely reported national shortage of dentists to deliver NHS dental care and increased running costs caused by inflation and energy prices."

Bupa will be working with the affected practices over the coming months and expects to complete the planned closures by summer 2023.

The spokesperson added: "During this period, please continue to visit the dental practice as you normally would.

"We will be writing to all affected patients in due course to explain what is happening and what it means for them, including information on how to find alternative care.

The dental practice will close at the end of June (Image: Newsquest)

"We understand the impact that this announcement will have on patients at affected practices and are only taking this decision as a last resort.

"Our key priority is to ensure our patients continue to receive high quality care and that we support our people, redeploying affected colleagues to continue their careers with us.

"We know how difficult it can be to access dental care."

Th dentist said it aims complete all ongoing treatment before the closure in June.

Bupa said it will be supporting all impacted colleagues by exploring alternative opportunities to redeploy them to continue their careers with Bupa in dental practices and across the wider business.