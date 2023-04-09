FIRE crews were called to help a person with a wedding ring stuck on their finger.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from York were called to St Oswalds Road in the city at around 8.45pm yesterday (April 8).
A spokesperson said for the fire service said: "The crew released a wedding ring from an 87-year-old's swollen finger - using ring cutters."
