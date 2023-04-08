North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating the fatal collision, after a grey Nissan Qashqai collided with a tree in Sheriff Hutton in Ryedale.

The incident happened at around 9.50am today (April 8) in Daskett Hill in the area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle had travelled from Beadlam, through Terrington and towards Sheriff Hutton.

"Sadly, the 93-year-old man driving the Qashqai was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

"As part of the collision investigation, officers are appealing for motorists in the area at the time to come forward if they have relevant dash-cam footage.

"Also, they want to hear from anyone who possibly noticed the grey Qashqai prior to the collision."

If you can help, email huw.walkey@northyorkshire.police.uk, make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website, or call 101, option 2, and ask for Huw Walkey.

Quote reference number 12230062249 when providing details.