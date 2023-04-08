He was a former radio co-host to Frank Skinner, and is believed to have been involved in a serious collision on Monday, March 27.

Richards' wife Laura shared in a post that he had sadly died from his injuries on Friday (April 7).

As reported by Sky News, her post read: "He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27 March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive.

"Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace."

Tributes paid to Gareth Richards

The comedian Elis James paid tribute to Richards, posting: "I’m so sad to hear about Gareth Richards. We started comedy at the same time and I was totally in awe of his talent, but more importantly I was always struck by how kind and gentle a man he was. Just a complete delight to be around. My thoughts are with his family."

Fellow comedian Angela Barnes also shared her message of condolence, writing: "The news we’ve all been dreading has come that @garethrichards has left us.

"He was so funny and, above all, so kind and gentle. Love and strength to his family and friends and his comedy family who are all reeling from this. Rest in peace Gareth xxx"

Another comedian in Rhys James tweeted: "I was a fan of Gareth Richards before I met him and was so thrilled by how lovely and hilarious he was offstage as well as on. A giant of joke writing.

"A pleasure to know and an honour to die on my arse alongside at some real stinker network gigs back in the day. RIP"

Screenwriter Danielle Ward shared: "Utterly heartbreaking news about Gareth Richards. He was a comic I loved finding out I was on a bill with. Gorgeous, funny, talented and such a kind man. Truly one of the most wonderful people on the circuit. Thinking of his family."

Actor Lloyd Griffith posted: "This is heartbreaking. Gareth, you were the kindest man ever, and so so funny.

"I used to watch this over and over again when I first got into comedy. Rest in peace pal xx."