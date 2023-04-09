Four 'Try Croquet' drop-in afternoons are planned, all of them free of charge at York Croquet Club.

The first is on Saturday April 29 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at the club's lawns in Scarcroft Road.

“There is no need to book,” said John Harris, York Croquet Club chair.

“Just turn up on the day with flat-soled footwear. Club members will be there to welcome you and help you try this fascinating and absorbing game for yourself," he added.

As well as the free drop-in afternoons, bookings are already open for several introductory courses running during the spring for anyone looking to explore the game more fully. Details can be found on the club website.

Volunteers have been tending the club grounds, organising lawn maintenance, cleaning lawn equipment, easing doors stuck fast during the winter and organising a full summer programme of matches, coaching and tournaments.

Mr Harris added: "The York lawns are among the best in the north of England.

"But the prime focus of the club remains playing this delightful and rewarding game for pleasure. We are a small, friendly club and new members are always welcome.”