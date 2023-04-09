The event, which has nearly sold out, takes place on Sunday the May 7 at the Assembly Rooms.

As the 200 guests arrive, they will be treated to a special peal of bells rung at York Minster.

When they enter, guests will enjoy music from Big Band 106 and a glass of sparkling wine. The band, made up of 20 of the University of York’s finest music students under the direction of Mr Ben Moss, will also play the national anthem for the Loyal Toast and two further sets after dinner.

The city’s York Guard, the Sheriff’s medieval army, will be out in force. They will be on duty with their halberts at the ready around the building, helping to add to the events pomp and pageantry.

King Charles during his latest visit to York this week (Image: PA)

The ball has been highlighted by the leading global media and hospitality company ‘Time Out’ as one of the top 10 events taking place in the UK to celebrate the coronation, alongside events at Edinburgh’s Holyroodhouse Palace, The Eden Project and Bristol Cathedral.

Sheriff Suzie Mercer said: "We are delighted this event has been so popular. We are welcoming not only local people, but visitors from as far away as Texas.

"It promises to be a very fitting, fun and fine evening to celebrate the King and Queen Consort’s coronation."

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Sheriff’s cost of living appeal in partnership with the Two Ridings Community Foundation.