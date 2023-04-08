The incident occurred in the Lower Friargate area of the city centre during the early hours of Sunday February 26, 2023.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing into the incident and the victim is receiving specialist support. He is being kept up to date by the investigation team.

"The man in the CCTV image is described as white with a large beard, short possibly greying hair - and he was dressed in a long dark coat with a scarf, lighter trousers and dark shoes."

If you can help to identify the man, please email alan.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alan Williams - collar number 1587.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or make an online report on the website.

Quote reference number 12230036065 when providing details.