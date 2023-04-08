LANES have reopened on a major road in North Yorkshire following to removal of a vehicle that had broken down.
Earlier today (April 8) there were delays of up to 40 minutes after a vehicle broke down on the A1 in North Yorkshire between junctions 57 and 56 - causing a lane closure.
But National Highways Yorkshire has now confirmed that all lanes are back open and traffic is moving again.
All lanes are now open on the #A1M #NorthYorkshire southbound between J57 and J56 Following recovery of a broken down vehicle.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) April 8, 2023
Have a safe onward journey. pic.twitter.com/luLmN4JPdY
