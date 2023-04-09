North Yorkshire Police officers are supporting a national enforcement campaign to protect nesting wild birds in the local area.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The taking of wild bird eggs is a serious crime, yet it remains an illicit hobby for some determined individuals.

"Whole clutches of eggs can be taken from some of the UK’s rarest birds with potentially devastating impacts.

"The UK National Wildlife Crime Unit is running Operation Easter to stop them. The operation targets egg thieves by sharing intelligence and supporting enforcement action."

If you have any information on egg thieves, or those who disturb rare nesting birds without a licence, you should call police on 101 and ask to speak to a wildlife crime officer if possible.

"Nesting will be in full swing in April so please do the right thing if you see anyone acting suspiciously around nesting birds," the police spokesperson added.

Information can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.