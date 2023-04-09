A group of young people from Copmanthorpe Scout Group were on hand to help the local parish council plant eight new cherry trees in the area.

John Wilkinson, volunteer leader with Copmanthorpe Cub Scouts, said: "Copmanthorpe Scout Group were delighted when the parish council invited us to help plant their new cherry trees in the village.

"The response from the group was great and we had 13 young people there representing all age groups. Fantastic effort everyone."

Some of the Scout Group in action at the planting in Copmanthorpe (Image: UGC)

Like many Scout Groups, Copmanthorpe are always looking for ways to help the environment and this project by Copmanthorpe Parish Council was an opportunity for them to do just that.

One of the Scouts, Sam Wilkinson, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with my friends - and the feeling of planting a tree was great for my wellbeing."

They were joined by Oli from Step Lightly UK, a new environmental conservation organisation in York.